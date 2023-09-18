Ellis Hancock, Jr. (October 18, 1940 – August 17, 2023)

Ellis Hncock, Jr.

Mr. Ellis Isiah Hancock Jr. was granted his angel wings on August 17, 2023. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends, that Ellis loved throughout his memorable life. He was born to Ellis and Marvella Hancock in Dallas, Texas on October 18, 1940. He attended school in the Dallas Independent School District.

He met the love of his life on October 18, 1957, Ms. Gladys Darlene Hancock and was later united in marriage on November 17, 1959 and to this union four daughters were born. Within this union an additional daughter was inherited, making them parents of 5 beautiful daughters.

Ellis was a member of New Jerusalem Holy Temple Church. After being a dedicated employee for many years, he retired as a truck driver from Champion Supply, in Dallas, Tx. Ellis was passionate about many things. He loved spending time at the lake and watching hid Dallas Cowboys. He was known for keeping others laughing with his funny jokes. One of his famous sayings was , “Whoop light, drive slow, and pay cash as you go!”

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Gladys Darlene Hancock, his parents Ellis and Marvella Hancock and one sister Nell Marie Lintz.

Ellis leaves to cherish his memories his five daughters, Gayla Tyler (Emory); Lawanna Johnson (Micheal, Sr.), Lovie Adkinson, Janice Minter (Donnie, Sr.) and Cynthia Watson; these five daughters blessed Ellis with (11) grandchildren: Antonio Emory, Jr., Marcus Emory, Edward Tyler, Dominique Hancock, Aquilla Barnes, Donnie Minter Jr., Micheal Johnson II, Cierra Watson, Alexis Adkinson, Carrington Watson and Precious Adkinson; (23) great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other dear relatives and life-long friends.

