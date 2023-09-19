Connect with us

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Inks A 10-Year Deal With HBCU Sports Streaming Platform And CIAA

Byron Allen's Allen
Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky

By Ngozi Nwanji

Byron Allen’s entertainment company has joined forces with a leading media provider for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

On Sept. 12, it was announced that Allen Media Group has teamed up with HBCU GO for a 10-year media rights partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), according to a news release.

The long-term broadcast partnership agreement allows for HBCU GO to have cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights coverage of all CIAA team sports, the news release details. What’s more, the mission is to broadcast all CIAA team sports on HBCU GO and Allen Media Group platforms in the near future.

“We’re proud to celebrate our 10-year partnership with the CIAA to amplify all of their team sports to our audiences,” Allen shared in a statement. “The rich heritage and legacy of the CIAA and the phenomenal athletes that have participated in the conference since its inception are a natural fit for HBCU GO.”

The partnership will start with HBCU GO‘s broadcast of five CIAA football games televised live on TheGrio Cable Television Network, according to the news release. 

“This media deal with AMG is a game changer for the CIAA and unprecedented in Division II,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker. “We will expand the CIAA Sports Network platform through HBCU GO to give greater exposure for our 13 member schools and their student athletes.” 

She continued, “I am excited about the jobs being created, the talent identified, and the stories to be told through a platform developed to give HBCUs well deserved and long overdue exposure. This is a great day for CIAA, and we appreciate Byron Allen and his team seeing the value and importance of HBCU sports contributions to the world and how we can continue to work together to provide exposure and economic stability in our communities through sports.” 

The partnership will run through June 30, 2032.

