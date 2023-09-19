Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Augi Water

Published

Augi Water Business Spotlight

Augi Water differentiates itself from other alkaline bottled water because they’re not just a bottled water brand, but everything a bottled water brand entails and more. Their mission promotes the consumption of high-quality alkaline water and understanding the many health benefits of alkaline water. The Augi water goes through microfiltration and reverse osmosis, removing unwanted particles, resulting in pure fresh tasting water, with a high pH. Augi has a pH level of 9.5 or higher surpassing competitors. are all found in Augi Water. Visit the website shop and subscribe.

https://www.augiwater.com/

