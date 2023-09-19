Superb Woman: Loretta Foxx

LORETTA FOXX

Loretta Foxx hails from Bakersfield, CA., and attended West High School. She has worked at Urban One at Rich Girl Entertainment. Studied Psychology and Education at Loyola Marymount University. Loretta got her start in entertainment in 2006 when she landed a hosting role as the “Ultimate Girlfriend” on the reality talk show Girls DO Talk. The show features Miss Foxx and her girlfriends (co-hosts) as they explore universal issues and hot topics that interest all women (and the men who love them) in a sophisticated yet comical presentation. She is also featured on the Girls DO Talk radio show, which airs on Blog Talk Radio. She is bold and sassy, yet charming and versatile. Loretta easily transitioned from television to radio. She is also the co-executive producer of the Girls DO Talk reality TV show.