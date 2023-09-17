Connect with us

Black Business: Mommie and Yanni Beauty Supplies

Mommie & Yanni Beauty Supplies

Mommie and Yanni Beauty Supplies has all of your beauty needs at great prices. Their products are for professionals and at home self-care. You will find hair care, styling tools, skincare, hair extensions, accessories, shop supplies and wear, and so much more. See your favorite brands at great prices and also new hair growth brands. Shop online at https://mybeautysite.com/ Credit cards are accepted and shipping.

Trail House Trail House

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Trailer House

Trailer House is in the Garland area serving soul food. Grab Lunch or Dinner. Sundays Open 11-3 pm. The menu has Smoked Meatloaf, Oxtails,...

2 hours ago
Black business Black business

Editorial

Black Business Owners Must Now Prove ‘Social Disadvantage’ To Get SBA Loans

By Black Information Network Black business owners now have to prove they are “socially disadvantaged” to qualify for certain loans from the U.S. Small Business...

2 days ago
Saysh Saysh

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Saysh

Saysh was created by brother and sister Wes and Allyson. Allyson Felix is the most decorated track & field athlete of all time with...

2 days ago
Philadelphia Printworks Philadelphia Printworks

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Philadelphia Printworks

Philadelphia Printworks is an independent clothing brand inspired by past and present social justice movements. They are dedicated to creating accessible apparel for activists,...

3 days ago
