Superb Woman: Dr. Cinnamon Sheffield

Dr. Cinnamon Sheffield is a Dallas ISD graduate of Skyline High School and ran track at South Oak Cliff High School. She is the assistant director of athletics after a distinguished career at the University of North Texas, where she served as a senior associate athletic director for 12 years. Prior to her stint in athletic administration at UNT, she was an assistant track coach at Texas Christian University. Dr. Sheffield received her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, her master’s degree from Texas Christian University, and her Ed.D. from the University of North Texas. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and she was a two-time (1987 and 1988) Texas State Champion in the 100-meter hurdles. As a student-athlete at LSU, she was a 10-time All-American in track and field, a six-time NCAA champion, and twice qualified for the United States Olympic trials.
