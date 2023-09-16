Black Business: Saysh

Saysh was created by brother and sister Wes and Allyson. Allyson Felix is the most decorated track & field athlete of all time with 11 Olympic and 20 World Championship medals. She was still forced to make a choice between her career and her family when her longtime sponsor offered her a 70% pay cut after she became pregnant. This ignited a passionate fight for justice, not just for Allyson, but for all women athletes. Saysh is a collection of stylish, functional sneakers designed for everyday performance. Visit the website to shop and subscribe. https://saysh.com/ email: hello@saysh.com. Follow Saysh on FB, IG, and Youtube.