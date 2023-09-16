Superb Woman: Gayle Eubanks Coleman

A Dallas native, Gayle Eubanks Coleman studied fine arts at El Centro (Dallas College). Next she studied music/opera at Howard County Junior College. Now retired, Gayle is the former Assistant General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott. She also worked at Sparkling Carpet & Floors and Something Unique Productions. She is the Founding Director of the JULIA SCOTT REED COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, CEO-Coleman PR Promotions, and Founder- SEASONS BY GRACE GOSPEL ENSEMBLE. A member of Central Dallas Church, Gayle is super talented, a jewel and she recently celebrated a BIG birthday! The family is important to her and people value her presence and enjoy her company because she is always uplifting others.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Cinnamon Sheffield is a Dallas ISD graduate of Skyline High School and ran track at South Oak Cliff High School. She is the...
Superb Woman
Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith graduated from Skyline High School, then studied at Cedar Valley College and The University of Arizona Global Campus. She is a...
Superb Woman
Pastor Dianne Matthews hails from Dallas. She is the owner of You-Nique Solutions and Dianne Matthews Ministries. Pastor Di is a Researcher, a Social...
Superb Woman
Min. Pamela Jones is an ordained minister in the American Baptist Churches USA and a trained Historian of Christianity. Her career includes teaching seminarians and...