Superb Woman: Gayle Eubanks Coleman

Gayle Eubanks Coleman

A Dallas native, Gayle Eubanks Coleman studied fine arts at El Centro (Dallas College). Next she studied music/opera at Howard County Junior College. Now retired, Gayle is the former Assistant General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott. She also worked at Sparkling Carpet & Floors and Something Unique Productions. She is the Founding Director of the JULIA SCOTT REED COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, CEO-Coleman PR Promotions, and Founder- SEASONS BY GRACE GOSPEL ENSEMBLE. A member of Central Dallas Church, Gayle is super talented, a jewel and she recently celebrated a BIG birthday! The family is important to her and people value her presence and enjoy her company because she is always uplifting others.