Woman Evolve Conference Opening Night: An Evening of Inspiration and Empowerment

Networking with ladies from Virgin Island

By Dareia Jacobs

Texas Metro News

On a warm summer evening, women from all walks of life gathered at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX for the highly-anticipated Woman Evolve Conference opening night. The energy in the air was electric as attendees eagerly awaited a night of inspiration, empowerment, and connection.

The Woman Evolve Conference is an annual event that aims to uplift and empower women from all over the world. This year’s conference was no exception, drawing thousands of attendees from as far away as South Africa to the Virgin Islands. The diversity and unity within the crowd was evident, as women of different ages, backgrounds, and cultural experiences came together under one roof.

The opening night kicked off with a powerful worship experience led by Naomie Raine that moved many to tears. The sounds of soulful voices reverberated throughout the stadium, creating an atmosphere of spiritual connection and unity.

Dareia with J. Bolin- celebrity stylist

The conference’s host and founder, Sarah Jakes Roberts, took to the stage, captivating the crowd with her passionate and empowering words. As an influential leader and speaker, Roberts set the tone for the evening, encouraging women to embrace their “uniqueness and tap into their innate power.”

The Woman Evolve Conference also provided an opportunity for attendees to connect and network. One of the highlights of the evening was a panel discussion featuring influential women from various industries, including business, entertainment, and philanthropy. The panelists candidly shared their experiences and provided invaluable insights on topics such as leadership, work-life balance, and finding purpose.

