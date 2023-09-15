Superb Woman: Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith

Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith graduated from Skyline High School, then studied at Cedar Valley College and The University of Arizona Global Campus. She is a sociologist for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Always gracing folks with her smile, she loves to cook, dress up and spend time with her family. Vera is good at lifting spirits because she has such a positive and loving spirit. A mother and grandmother, Vera is a support system to so many and they realize how special she is.
