Hype You Can Believe

Photos: Eva Coleman/Sylvia Dunnavant Hines/Stewart Curet

Plenty of food
Tracie Shelby, Dareia Jacobs, dianne gibson and Judge Kim Cooks
Scoop bowling
Indy B
Patrice Manigo and Comm. John Wiley Price
Curtis Silva
HSC
LaDonna Colon
Omega Men
Third Place 2023
Terry Allen and Cheryl Smith
Cheryl Smith with high bowlers from Evans Engraving I
Actress Ptosha Storey
Second Place 2023
Evans Engraving I - First Place 2023 (1)
It was an evening of fellowship and fun at AMF DeSoto for Cheryl Smith’s Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowl-a-thon on Saturday. Celebrity Female Champion is State Rep. Toni Rose, Celebrity Male Champion is from the Heads up Foundation. The high bowlers both came from the Evans Engraving Team I. The winning teams were:

First Place – Evans Engraving I

Second Place – Heads Up! Foundation

Third Place – JBJ Management

Judge Aiesha Redmond presented a $1500 scholarship.

Thanks to all who donated. You can still donate at Zelle: Penonfire2@gmail.com or Cashapp – $penonfire

We’ll be back in June, 2024. Stay tuned for information.

Photos: EVA COLEMAN/diannegibson

Is Pastor praying?
Terry Allen, FOX 4's Dionne Anglin and WFAA's Scoop Jefferson
Celebrity lineup
Judges and the Sheriff
DFW/ABJ Team
FOX 4's Shaun Rabb
Ayanna and Jeremiah, Demarcus, Jace and David
Eva Coleman with Sheriff Brown and Shaun Rabb
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Represented
Jazze Radio Chica and Ptosha Storey
Jean Jacques Taylor
Cheryl’s JOY
Radio One!
L2 360 Spin was on the job - excellent work!
Rep Toni Rose was high celebrity bowler
Dr. Stacia Alexander leads Community Engagement session for Table Stakes alumni/API News Sprint

