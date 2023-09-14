Hype You Can Believe

Photos: Eva Coleman/Sylvia Dunnavant Hines/Stewart Curet

Plenty of food Tracie Shelby, Dareia Jacobs, dianne gibson and Judge Kim Cooks Scoop bowling Indy B Patrice Manigo and Comm. John Wiley Price Curtis Silva HSC LaDonna Colon Omega Men Third Place 2023 Terry Allen and Cheryl Smith Cheryl Smith with high bowlers from Evans Engraving I Actress Ptosha Storey Second Place 2023 Evans Engraving I – First Place 2023

It was an evening of fellowship and fun at AMF DeSoto for Cheryl Smith’s Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowl-a-thon on Saturday. Celebrity Female Champion is State Rep. Toni Rose, Celebrity Male Champion is from the Heads up Foundation. The high bowlers both came from the Evans Engraving Team I. The winning teams were:

First Place – Evans Engraving I

Second Place – Heads Up! Foundation

Third Place – JBJ Management

Judge Aiesha Redmond presented a $1500 scholarship.

Thanks to all who donated. You can still donate at Zelle: Penonfire2@gmail.com or Cashapp – $penonfire

We’ll be back in June, 2024. Stay tuned for information.

Is Pastor praying? Terry Allen, FOX 4’s Dionne Anglin and WFAA’s Scoop Jefferson Celebrity lineup Judges and the Sheriff DFW/ABJ Team FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb Ayanna and Jeremiah, Demarcus, Jace and David Eva Coleman with Sheriff Brown and Shaun Rabb Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Represented Jazze Radio Chica and Ptosha Storey Jean Jacques Taylor Cheryl’s JOY Radio One! L2 360 Spin was on the job – excellent work! Rep Toni Rose was high celebrity bowler Dr. Stacia Alexander leads Community Engagement session for Table Stakes alumni/API News Sprint

