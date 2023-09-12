Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lifestyle

Tia Mowry Discusses Choosing to Identify as Black Despite Biracial Heritage

“That’s how we were raised, and so, that’s how I consider myself,” the actress said.

Published

By Tabie Germain

LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Tia Mowry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. / (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Actress Tia Mowry is opening up about her choice to identify solely as a Black woman despite being biracial.

It all went down during a recent “The Cool Mom Podcast” appearance with host Lizzy Mathis. The “Sister Sister” star, whose mom is Afro-Bahamian and father is English and Irish, explained that her decision was rooted in her life’s experience.

“My mother is Black, you know what I mean?” she began. “My mother is dark-skinned, and I have seen, and I have felt her struggles as … a Black woman. Umm, and so to me, of course, my dad is white, but I am an extension of my mother.”

The “Family Reunion” star said that while she acknowledged her “mixed race,” she identified as Black because “That is how I’ve been viewed, how I’ve been seen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former child star also shared that growing up, she was raised to see herself as Black. She jokingly referenced the “one drop” law that, for years in the United States, claimed that an individual with “any traceable amount” of African-American ancestry could not be considered white.

“That’s how we were raised, and so, that’s how I consider myself, and I just feel like that is my purpose, like I was saying, and my passion in life is to be that representation for my community of diverse women and Black women,” she said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ava DuVernay Ava DuVernay

Lifestyle

AVA DUVERNAY BECOMES FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO HAVE FILM COMPETE AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

By BOTWC Staff Ava DuVernay is walking into another career first as the buzz continues to grow around her new film “Origin.” DuVernay is...

13 hours ago
From left, Kacie Rogers, Akilah A. Walker, and Mildred Marie Langford From left, Kacie Rogers, Akilah A. Walker, and Mildred Marie Langford

Lifestyle

Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye’ on stage: A mirror of African-American life

BY ERIC A. GORDON PASADENA, Calif –– A mirror plays an essential role in The Bluest Eye, a dramatization by Lydia R. Diamond from the novel...

4 days ago
Ambridge Church Ambridge Church

News

Heroic intervention thwarts potential tragedy; gunman foiled in attempt to target Black church

Incident serves as grim reminder of America’s deeply rooted history of racism and the ongoing hate-fueled attacks against African Americans, even within the confines...

September 5, 2023
lady give things lady give things

Finance

12-YEAR-OLD BLACK ENTREPRENEUR JUGGLING SCHOOL AND OWNING A FOOD TRUCK BUSINESS

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Meet Mario Mack, a 12-year-old African-American boy from Fairfield, Alabama, who is the young entrepreneur behind J’s Pop-Up Shaved Ice. Starting when...

August 29, 2023
Advertisement