Morris Day and the Time closed it out and shut it down! Their set also included an emotional video tribute to Prince. Earlier acts featured performances from Gerald Albright, Stanley Clarke, members of the Laws family with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and more. Comedian and talk show host Sherri Shepherd was in the building. Also spotted was Texas State Senator Royce West and family. With Texas Metro News having covered this jazz festival since its inception, this annual reunion of music, fans and friends keeps getting bigger and better. Stay tuned for 2024.
Arts & Entertainment
Third and final night of The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc. (TBAAL) Riverfront Jazz Festival was C-O-O-L!
