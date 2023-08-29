Body Builder Ernestine Shepherd to Share Fitness Testimony at Local Fitness Festival

Ernestine shepherd

“This year’s Sister to Sister Fitness Festival will have something for everyone,” said Kim McBrayer, President of the Celebrating Life Foundation.

Body Builder, Ernestine Shepherd, who at the age of 87 holds the Guinness World Record as the oldest female in the sport, will share her personal testimony of her health journey.

“Ernestine Shepherd exemplifies what you can do when you really consider mind over matter. As a bodybuilder and a senior citizen, she is thriving and living her best life. I don’t know all the obstacles that she has had to face in her life, but I know that she experienced the loss of her sister early in her career.

She is a reminder to our survivors that no matter what distractions life may bring your way, anything is possible,” said McBrayer.

The 22nd Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 5K Walk/Run will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 East Parkerville Rd., in Cedar Hill, Texas. The event will be held between 8:00 AM and 12:30 PM. This year’s theme is “Walking in Victory.”

All participants who register by the deadline will receive a T-shirt and gift bag. The first 300 people crossing the finish line will also receive a special commemorative medal.

“Recent studies have shown that walking not only helps us keep a healthy body weight, but it also lowers hormone levels that increase the risk for breast and endometrial cancers,” said Sylvia Dunnavant Hines, founder of the Celebrating Life Foundation.

Shepherd has been featured in Essence Magazine, Jet, and Ebony magazine. She has also been interviewed by Oprah, Steve Harvey’s (Forever Young), CNN, and Good Morning America.

This year’s event will be hosted by KRNB’s Daytime Radio Diva, Dr. Lynne Haze, and Tashara Parker of WFAA. The Honorary Chairperson for the event is Dr. Vivian Johnson, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for Parkland Health.

Kevin Hawkins, who was a four-chair turn of NBC’s Season 22 of The Voice, will do the kickoff song for the event. There will be a variety of entertainment, a demonstration from 40 Plus Double Dutch, Cedar Hill Group, and a cooking demonstration by Chef Felicia Guimont.

Mammograms will be provided on-site from 9:00 AM until 3:30 PM. To qualify for mammograms, you must be age 40 or older with no breast implants or current breast problems. Mammograms are by appointment only. Please schedule your appointment at Methodist Health Connect at 214-933-7200 for October 7, 2023.

“We will have a variety of vendors, health information, face painting, food trucks, a massage bus, and self-care rooms for breast cancer survivors and attendees,” said McBrayer.

This program is being supported by the AARP Texas, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, The ANTOINETTE ALEXANDER® Signature Collection, the Desoto Parks and Recreation, Smooth R & B 105.7, A-List Branding, Brilliant Fulfilment, Tint School of Makeup & Cosmetology, Veritex Bank, Parkland Health, WFAA, Texas Metro News, La Madeleine, Herbal Goodness, I Messenger, Garland News, and the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center.

The Celebrating Life Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to making cancer powerless by educating, encouraging, and empowering those most impacted by breast cancer.

You can register online at www.celebratinglife.org. For more information, contact the Celebrating Life Foundation at 214-475-0661.

Proceeds from this event will help support the Celebrating Life Foundation’s Journey Fund, Educational Scholarships, the Pink Spoon Campaign, and Hope for the Holidays.

There is also an opportunity to participate in the event virtually.