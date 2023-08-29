Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

‘Til victory is won: We’re still fighting for Dr. King’s dream

Published

By Kardal Coleman
Party Chair
Dallas County Democratic Party

Kardal Coleman
Kardal Coleman Dallas County Democrat Party Chair

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom — a clarion call for racial and economic justice in the United States. The march was a pivotal demonstration that helped create the national urgency needed to pass landmark civil rights legislation.

Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech became indelibly ingrained in our national conscience. While King’s involvement was iconic, there were a number of other civil rights and labor activists who were key organizers of the event, including A. Philip Randolph, Bayard Rustin, Dorothy Height, and Texas’s own James Farmer, Jr.

This movement for civil rights and economic justice forever changed the fabric of our country and the lives of millions of Americans. Six decades later, we find ourselves at a similar junction in history. Years of concerted attacks on civil rights, voting rights, and economic freedom have threatened to take us back to a time before the great progress made by these leaders and activists.

The Democratic Party is The Party of the People — all people across our county, our state, and our nation. It’s our collective responsibility to carry the generational torch in the struggle for freedom and prosperity, the very promises with which our country was founded. The lives and work of these great leaders inspires and guides us as we fight extremism, hatred, and indifference. We have no other option, it is now our turn to sacrifice and organize to build an America as good as its promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

march-on-washington-featured-web march-on-washington-featured-web

Lifestyle

Historic March on Washington Anniversary Commemorated with Calls for Continued Civil Rights Struggle

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The original March on Washington, a cornerstone of the civil rights movement, drew approximately 250,000 participants in 1963. Its influence paved...

16 hours ago
March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

News

The March On Washington: 60 Years And A Dream

We know that the struggle is far from over and, while we’re not where we were, we’re not at all where we need to...

1 day ago
A texas School A texas School

News

Texas School District Official Wants to Remove Displays of Inclusivity from Schools After Student Reportedly ‘Traumatized’ by Poster of Children of Different Races Holding Hands

By Yasmeen Freightman A trustee for one Texas school district is urging the district to restrict displays of racial inclusivity after a child was reportedly...

August 14, 2023

News

Dallas County Democrats Announce Chris Leal To Serve As Executive Director

DALLAS — The Dallas County Democratic Party today officially announced the hire of new Executive Director Chris Leal. Lealbrings a diverse background to the party,...

August 9, 2023
Advertisement