Obits

Bob Barker (December 12, 1923 – August 26, 2023)

Published

Bob Barker
Bob Barker

Longtime television personality Bob Barker died on Saturday at the age of 99, according to his publicist Roger Neal.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest (master of ceremonies) who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

In his more than 30 years as emcee of “The Price is Right,” Barker changed in only one appreciable way: He stopped dyeing his hair in the early 1990s, two decades into the game show’s long and storied run.

Robert William Barker was an American television game show host. He hosted CBS’s The Price Is Right, the longest-running game show in North American television history, from 1972 to 2007. He also hosted Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975. 

Wikipedia

Born: December 12, 1923, Darrington, WA
Died: August 26, 2023, Los Angeles, CA
Spouse: Dorothy Jo Gideon (m. 1945–1981)
Height: 6′ 1″
Parents: Byron John BarkerMatilda Kent Tarleton
Education: Drury University (BA)
Television: The Price Is RightTruth or ConsequencesMiss Universe

In this article:,
Written By

