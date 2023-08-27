Bob Barker (December 12, 1923 – August 26, 2023)

Bob Barker

Longtime television personality Bob Barker died on Saturday at the age of 99, according to his publicist Roger Neal.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest (master of ceremonies) who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

In his more than 30 years as emcee of “The Price is Right,” Barker changed in only one appreciable way: He stopped dyeing his hair in the early 1990s, two decades into the game show’s long and storied run.

Robert William Barker was an American television game show host. He hosted CBS’s The Price Is Right, the longest-running game show in North American television history, from 1972 to 2007. He also hosted Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975.

Born: December 12, 1923, Darrington, WA

Died: August 26, 2023, Los Angeles, CA

Spouse: Dorothy Jo Gideon (m. 1945–1981)

Height: 6′ 1″

Parents: Byron John Barker, Matilda Kent Tarleton

Education: Drury University (BA)

Television: The Price Is Right; Truth or Consequences; Miss Universe