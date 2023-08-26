Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

Former Navy SEAL who said he killed Osama bin Laden arrested in Frisco

Frisco police said Robert J. O’Neill, 47, faces misdemeanor charges of assault and public intoxication.

Published

Robert O'Neill
Robert O’Neill, U.S. Navy SEAL, speaks at an awards ceremony in Maryville, Tenn., in 2014.(Bloomberg)

By Isabella Volmert

A former Navy SEAL who has said he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden was arrested this week in Frisco.

Robert J. O’Neill, 47, was booked into jail Wednesday, according to Collin County records, and released on $3,500 bond the same day. O’Neill did not respond to requests for comment, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney.

In a written statement, Frisco police said O’Neill faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. Jail records list only the assault charge.

Frisco police declined to release more information Friday about the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social-media posts show that O’Neill, listed as a Tennessee resident in jail records, was in Frisco on Tuesday to record a podcast at a cigar lounge.

O’Neill, originally from Montana, first said in 2014 that he fired the shots that killed bin Laden in 2011. The U.S. government has neither confirmed nor denied the account.

The former SEAL Team 6 member, who has received two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars and a Joint Service Commendation Medal, wrote a memoir, The Operator,about his military service.

He made headlines in 2020 when Delta Air Lines banned him after he reportedly removed his face mask on a flight at a time when passengers were required to wear one to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In 2016, prosecutors in Montana dropped a DUI charge against O’Neill. Both sides stipulated that the charge stemmed from prescription medication he used to treat a condition connected to his military service, the Montana Standard reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas ’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Sha'Carri Richardson Sha'Carri Richardson

DMN Stories

What’s next for Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson, track and field world champion?

Richardson has more events this week in Budapest after winning the women’s 100m.

3 days ago
25-year-old Donald Collins 25-year-old Donald Collins

DMN Stories

Man turns himself in over fatal Dallas hit-and-run involving good Samaritan

Donald Collins, 25, was struck and killed by a drunken driver Aug. 13 when he was assisting the passengers of a different crash. The...

4 days ago
Surveillance video Surveillance video

DMN Stories

Woman charged in Dallas Love Field airport shooting found not guilty by reason of insanity

The judge found that Portia Odufuwa, 39, did put a police officer in danger after opening fire at the airport but also was insane...

4 days ago
People cross the street People cross the street

DMN Stories

3 key differences between Donald Trump’s Georgia indictment and the other 3

PolitiFact | A key element of the Georgia case will be the use of the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization statute.

August 16, 2023
Advertisement