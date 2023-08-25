TRUMP makes History

Wondering if history will be rewritten in the future? For the time being, Donald Trump is the first former president to have his mug shot taken! Trump and others turned themselves in this week on charges of criminal conspiracy to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Some of Trump’s “co-conspirators” are having fun by even going as far as to post their mugshots on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Bonds were set up to $100,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Editorial
“There will be a complete EXONERATION,” Trump wrote. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought...
Editorial
By E. Faye Williams Many of us have been consumed with the antics of Donald Trump for far too long. It’s clear that those...
News
The noted scholar and activist's Green Party candidacy has placed fear in the heart of Democratic strategists.
News
Georgia indictment and post-Civil War history make it clear: Trump’s actions have already disqualified him from the presidency.