TRUMP makes History

Published

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Wondering if history will be rewritten in the future? For the time being, Donald Trump is the first former president to have his mug shot taken! Trump and others turned themselves in this week on charges of criminal conspiracy to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Some of Trump’s “co-conspirators” are having fun by even going as far as to post their mugshots on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Bonds were set up to $100,000.

