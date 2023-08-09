Dallas County Democrats Announce Chris Leal To Serve As Executive Director

Chris Leal

DALLAS — The Dallas County Democratic Party today officially announced the hire of new Executive Director Chris Leal. Lealbrings a diverse background to the party, having previously worked in education for Dallas ISD, as a finance professional in New York City, as a political organizer & activist, and as a recent candidate for public office. Chris has served on the executive board for Dallas’s largest teachers union, Alliance/AFT, and as Vice President of the Dallas County Young Democrats.

Chris will start his position on August 22, 2023.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kardal Coleman issued the following statement:

“We are so excited to have Chris on board as we gear up for 2024. I’d also like to thank our team and committee volunteers who led this search process. We promised to hire a stellar Executive Director in our first 100 days and we’ve done just that. Dallas County is poised to see record turnout in 2024 and we’re building a team to grow our majority.”

Dallas County Democratic Party Executive Director Chris Leal issued the following statement:

“Dallas has the power to change our state and our country. We’re the 8th largest county in the U.S. and we’re one of the youngest and most diverse places in the nation — and we’re super blue. I’m grateful to Kardal and to the party for this opportunity to serve as Executive Director and I’m ready to get to work. It’s going to take every single one of us, but together we can make Dallas the turning point for Democrats in Texas.”