BLACK CARD: Big Mama Sometimes God Will Speak in a Whisper

Once upon a time, in the heart of a small towns of Plano/Garland , lived a wise and strong woman named Lucille “Big Mama” Allen. Big Mama was not just a grandmother; she was a source of wisdom and guidance for our entire community. As a black woman who had experienced the challenges of life firsthand, her teachings were always rooted in authenticity. Big Mama said, “Child, let me tell you ’bout God’s whisper,”

Big Mama used to tell me that sometimes God would speak to us in a whisper. As I grew older, I understood the profound meaning behind her words. Today, I share with you the three ways she defined God’s whisper, as they still resonate with us amidst the ongoing challenges faced by BIPOCs in America.

Lucille “Big Mama” Allen, on the porch share with me her profound understanding of how God’s whisper manifested in our lives.

1) God speaks to you in a whisper because He is close. He is handling your prayer request. Big Mama began, her voice soothing and comforting like a gentle breeze. “He speaks to us in a whisper because He is close. He’s holdin’ your prayer request right there in His hands.”

In the face of adversity, Big Mama taught us to find solace in God’s closeness. He listens to our prayers, especially during difficult times when we are confronted with racial prejudice and injustice. As black men in America, we have experienced systemic inequalities and racial profiling. In times like these, we turn to God’s whisper to seek guidance and strength. One of the current issues we face is the need for criminal justice reform to address unfair treatment and provide equal opportunities for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. convened it’s 97th Alpha Phi Alpha Convention Dallas Texas and Brother Roland Martin, CEO, RolandMartinUnfiltered moderated the opening night Public forum centered around the theme: Social Justice. On the stage the Honorable Andrew Young spoke in whispers. As he stated to each of us to pivot our climb to social justice these whispers of Wisdom.

He said, we must choose 1) action over conversation, 2) organizing over complaining, 3) Economic Eco-systems over help programs. He said, on affirmative action, that if we lose “one play, one inning, we have to play the whole game! “We don’t need to ‘Bitch” we need to work! PLEASE GET THIS – Voting is a spoke, we need to work on the whole wheel sir!”

2) God speaks to us in a whisper because He does not want the loud noise of others to distract his intervention. I was moved to think about the issue of cyberbullying that plagued today’s youth.

The loud noise of hurtful words and vicious rumors on social media platforms could be overwhelming, but God’s whisper remains steady, guiding them towards self-assurance and resilience.

3) God speaks to us in a whisper because His voice shatters all misinformation around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Mama reminisced about the Civil Rights Movement, a time when our community faced the tyranny of misinformation and prejudice. Big Mama and many others found solace in their faith, knowing that God’s whisper would expose the truth and pave the way for justice and equality. Currently , the prevalence of fake news and misinformation remains a pressing concern. Yet, God’s whisper remains a guiding light, leading us towards the truth and empowering us to discern fact from fiction.

In closing, we must listen to the whispers of God, for they carry the profound messages that can change our lives and illuminate the path to a brighter future. Did you hear what Brother Andrew Young said email me let me know. https://www.youtube.com/live/LwrZG-HITgc?feature=share

Terry Allen is an award winning journalist, DEI Consultant & Culture Critic, Member of PRSA and NBPRS, VP of Focus Communication, CEO of 1016 Media, Founder of Sister CEO and City Men Cook. He lives in DFW.