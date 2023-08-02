Derrick Taylor Sr. (January 29, 1967 – July 15, 2023)

Derrick C. Taylor was born January 29,1967, to Charlotte Cray (McGregory) and raised by loving parents Henry Lee and Dorothy Taylor.

Derrick grew up on Chicago’s South Side, where he was an active member of Christian Tabernacle under the leadership of Maceo Woods. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and served as an altar boy. Derrick attended Lindblom High School, during which time he joined the Kappa League and participated in several cotillion and debutante balls.

After Derrick graduated in 1985, he later went on to attend Jackson State University and Southern Illinois University, ultimately deciding to join the United States Air Force in 1988. While in the Air Force, he received both his Associate’s Degree in Applied Science for Information Systems Technology and Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Workforce Education and Development. He later received his Master’s Degree in Social Work from Salisbury University in Maryland.

As a member of the Air Force, Derrick’s military career took him to several locations, including Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska where he served as part of the Strategic Air Command Post, also known as “Operation Looking Glass,” on the military plane EC-135.

It was during this time that Derrick met the love of his life, Andrea. They married on March 9, 1991, and gave birth to three beautiful children: Jasmine, Derrick, Jr., and Serena. His faith continued to be the cornerstone of Derrick Sr.’s life, with his stewardship as a man of God exemplified in his role as husband and father. He became an integral member of a local church at each duty station where he served, often taking on a role in leadership, assisting in men’s and children’s ministries and singing in the church choir.

Derrick was also extremely involved in the community and participated in various activities such as flag football, ping pong, and refereeing. He became a Mason and thoroughly enjoyed playing dominoes and spades with family and friends.

Derrick’s Air Force duties took him and his family to locations around the world including Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi; Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan; and Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England. His depth of knowledge in radio operations continued to grow as did his rank, he retired in 2008 after serving more than 20 years in the Air Force. He received numerous aerial achievement medals, commendations, and thousands of flying hours in Special Ops.

After retiring, Derrick switched roles with his wife Andrea as the family now traveled on her military orders. Andrea continued to work for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) and was stationed at various bases throughout Europe and Asia. For Derrick, life as a retiree consisted of being an amazing coach, leader and supporter of the couple’s three children as they became heavily involved in sports. He also volunteered for the American Red Cross, worked as a substitute teacher and even joined a domino club.

Derrick and Andrea were happily married for more than 32 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Dorothy Brown-Taylor.

Derrick leaves to celebrate his life: his wife, Andrea; their three children, Jasmine (Stephen) Taylor-King, Derrick Taylor, Jr., and Serena Taylor; two grandchildren, Josiah King and Skylar King; cousin LaQuette Davis; mother Charlotte McGregory; Ricky McGregory; and a host of other loved ones.

