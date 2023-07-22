Connect with us

Black Business: Door2Door Transportation Services

Door 2 Door Transportation Services

There is a new 24/7 Door-to-Door SUV and Car Service that’s reliable, convenient, faster, and safer with the best drivers including non-stop and no ride-sharing. Door2Door Transportation Services was founded in October of 2022 with a mission to provide the safest, most reliable, and compassionate non-emergency medical transportation in the Plano, Texas area. Sean Johnson is the proud owner of Door2Door. D2D provides ambulatory and wheelchair transportation services. They work with the region’s leading hospitals, long-term care facilities, and consumers looking for high-quality transportation at an affordable rate. Visit the website and see all of their services.

https://www.d2dtransportationservices.com/

469-284-0838, email info@ddtransportationservices.com 2600 Ave K, STE 133, Plano, Texas 75074

