WNBA’S Dallas Wings Continue Rise Up Rankings

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Sports Editor

As they headed into last week’s WNBA All-Star Break, the Dallas Wings were on a three-game winning streak.

Now, two days out of the All-Star break, the Wings (12-9) are on a four-game winning streak and now sit at #4 in the league standings after defeating the New York Liberty (14-5) on Wednesday afternoon, 98-88. The Liberty are currently the No. 1 team in the Eastern conference.

Dallas is the only team in the league to have beaten both the top teams in the Eastern Conference (Liberty) and Western Conference (Las Vegas Aces).

Head coach Latricia Trammell said the team has a high ceiling and coming out of the All-Star break, discussed how they wanted to enter the second half of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talked about it today, we wanted to go into the game today with a mindset of our record being 0-0. We wanted to accomplish some things we felt like we didn’t do in the first 20 games, but coming out and being the only team to beat Vegas and New York in the league, that’s a good start,” Trammell said.

Dallas has won six of their last seven games. The Wings won Thursday’s game against the Liberty with just two turnovers total as a team to tie the WNBA record set by the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020. The Wings were also the first team in WNBA history to have four players each record four or more assists and zero turnovers.

“They valued the basketball, which is something we talked about, one of the keys of the game is to take care of the basketball,” Trammell said in explaining the team’s offensive efficiency. “We knew with New York being as good as they are, we couldn’t give them extra possessions, we couldn’t be without them ending on a positive note.

“You should see them in that locker room, I’ll get emotional – I’m so happy for them, we have a lot of basketball left and are going to take one game at a time. But I am so excited for them.”

The Wings return to College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington for a three-game homestand. It starts Saturday, July 22 when the team hosts its annual Back-To-School Night. They will take on the Los Angeles Sparks. Game time is set for 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6pm CT. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an Arike Ogunbowale bobblehead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are also encouraged to bring new school supplies and clear backpacks as a part of the team’s annual school supply drive. Supplies will benefit Rainbow Days and support the more than 1,000 Dallas-area homeless and at-risk children. The supplies will be distributed at Rainbow Days’ 32nd annual Back to School Celebration in August. Fans can drop off supplies upon entry at Gates 1 & 2 or at the Dallas Wings Community Foundation Table in Section 113. Fans can also purchase supplies directly from the Rainbow Days Amazon wish list here.

Aicha Davis, a member of the Texas State Board of Education, will be recognized for her leadership and contributions to the education sector. In addition, the game will feature in-game recognitions of select DFW Teachers of the Year.

The night will also include the official unveiling of the team’s recent teachers’ lounge makeover, which took place at Speer Elementary School. The Dallas Wings collaborated with local non-profit, Dwell with Dignity to design the space for the staff for the upcoming school year. The space was outfitted with new appliances, furniture, and autographed team memorabilia.

Educators in attendance at the game can also enter to have their classroom supply list cleared courtesy of the Dallas Wings Community Foundation. Entry into the promotion will be available at the table located behind section 113. The winner will be announced during the game.

ADVERTISEMENT