Superb Women: Dr. Betty Hill Stewart

Dr. Betty Hill Stewart

Dr. Betty Hill Stewart is Provost, Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at UNT Dallas. Dr. Stewart is a graduate of Mississippi State University (BS) and Carnegie-Mellon University (PhD). Prior to her time with UNT Dallas, Dr. Stewart served as provost for Midwestern State University (MSU), where a science lab was named in her honor. She served as vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL; as a dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at MSU; and as department chair and professor of chemistry at Austin College in Sherman, Tex.