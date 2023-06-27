Connect with us

Dallas County Democrats announce new leadership

Published

Jasmin Flores is the new Vice Chair of the Dallas County Democratic Party.

Jasmin Flores
Jasmin Flores

In a release from the DCDP it read, “As a passionate community organizer, political advocate, and digital media professional, Jasmin brings a fresh perspective and invaluable experience that will be vital as we look to 2024. Her dedication to this community and support for city, county, and state elections have driven positive change, and we’re honored to have her leadership.”

 There will be a reception on June 29 where attendees meet Flores, hear her vision for the party, and engage in meaningful discussions with fellow Democrats.

RSVP Today!

Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 6:30 PM
Mattito’s
3102 Oak Lawn Ave.
Suite 144
Dallas, TX 75219

Your contribution now will also be applied towards your 2023 JJ Dinner Sponsorship – sign up today! 

We look forward to celebrating with you on June 29th!
Dallas County Democratic Party

