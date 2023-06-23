Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts & Entertainment

City Men Cook Wins Again

Published

Photos: Donell Alexander, Terry Allen and Hasan Diggs’

Chef Oscar Joyner
Chef Oscar Joyner
Betty Allen, Trevis Gipson and Peggy Fuller Rhyne
Betty Allen, Trevis Gipson and Peggy Fuller Rhyne
A Family Affair.
A Family Affair.

Charged with a commitment to showcase mentors, leaders, fathers and father figures infamilies and communities, the 23rd City Men Cook Fathers’ Day event hosted by Oscar Joyner and Terry Allen brought close to 1000 attendees to what has been dubbed as the ‘Largest Sunday Dinner in North Texas.”

The mission of City Men Cook is centered around a celebration of men and the women who engage to serve the community. In that fashion, a tribute was given to Dallas native and award-winning actress and playwright, Regina Taylor. Through arts, entertainment, philanthropic and cultural efforts, Taylor won several awards throughout her career, including a Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award.

Oklahoma Chef Pat Wright and Paul Quinn's Maurice West
Oklahoma Chef Pat Wright and Paul Quinn’s Maurice West
Crowd scene.
Crowd scene.
Jesse Jenkins
Jesse Jenkins
Regina Taylor with CMC tasters Lori Love, Linda Ngo
Regina Taylor with CMC tasters Lori Love, Linda Ngo

The event featured a tribute to Juneteenth with the Rev. Clarence Glover delivering a costumed re-enactment of the speech given on June 19, 1865 when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX to read Order No. 3, which affirmed the end of slavery in the states of the former Confederacy.

For 150 years, this occasion labeled Juneteenth a combination of “June” & “19th” — has been celebrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad teams were in session at City Men Cook as well. Trevis Gipson, of the Chicago Bears, joined City Men Cook in 2023 along with his father, City Men Cook veteran cook, Thomas Gibson. 22-year cooking veteran and educator Steve Wesley and his son, Sean Wesley are famous for their WesWings and transportation consultant Jesse Jenkins and his son Micheal were also present with his renowned Nasty Beans.

Gipson, Wesley and Jenkins along with returning cook, Jeffery Gales, were awarded the top honors by the Celebrity Tasters; led by Judge Dominique Collins, Linda Ngo and Lori Love who awarded them recognition in the Best Recipe, Best Presentation and Best Decoration categories.

Founder Terry Allen also added another offer with the presence of Hollywood Celebrity Photographer and Author m Carell Augustus and local PR executive Trent Walters, with their Books Black Hollywood and How it’s Posed To Be.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Charity Begins at Home Charity Begins at Home

Editorial

BIG MAMA SAID: Charity Begins at Home

All political and economic challenges had to come home to roost

1 day ago
Father's Day Sunday Dinner Father's Day Sunday Dinner

Arts & Entertainment

23rd Annual City Men Cook Father’s Day Sunday Dinner

Over 850 people attended the 23rd City Men Cook Father’s Day event hosted by Oscar Joyner and Terry Allen. City Men Cook is aptly...

5 days ago
West Texas Candidate Recruitment West Texas Candidate Recruitment

News

Texas Democratic Party to Hold Rural Candidate Recruitment Events in East Texas and West Texas

Events will help TDP advance toward goal of having Democratic candidates in every legislative and congressional district in 2024

June 13, 2023

Editorial

BIG MAMA SAID: It’s Not About What You Have But How You Use Your Voice

All Those Black Men Cooks are Your God-Given Pulpit

June 9, 2023
Advertisement