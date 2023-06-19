Megan Thee Stallion Shares Secret Behind Sculpted New Look: ‘I’ve Been Disciplined’

By Biba Adams

Megan Thee Stallion on BET Buzz 2021

It’s a Hot Girl Summer for the Hot Girl Coach who has been in the gym sculpting her recognizable curves.

“I’m really proud of my journey,” Megan Thee Stallion told PEOPLE. “Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle. I’ve been disciplined and committed to working out on a regular basis and investing in my health.”

Fans immediately noticed her more toned frame after she returned to social media in March following the December conviction of Tory Lanez for shooting her in 2020.

She added that she may even market her workout routine, saying, “I might have to drop a Hottie Bootcamp sometime soon,” she says, adding that she spends her self-care days “journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, working out, binging my favorite shows and just doing activities that make me happy.”

Meg also talked to PEOPLE about what she hopes her fans see in her growth.

“It’s still very early in my career, but when it’s all said and done, I want to be known as someone that put her heart into everything and stayed true to herself,” she added, “I want to be recognized as more than an artist, I want to be respected as an entrepreneur and philanthropist that used her resources to open doors for women, set a positive example for others and make the world a better place.”

Back in 2021, Megan Thee Stallion partnered with Nike on a series of core and lower body workouts on the Nike Training Club app.

“I know I make it look so easy, but this didn’t happen overnight,” she said at the time in a promotional video for Nike, “Before I became Thee Stallion, I was a young girl in Houston just trying to find her way. Growing up, I remember people saying, ‘Girl you tall. You need to be playing basketball. No, you should be playing volleyball. With those legs, you need to run track.’ I tried them all, but they just weren’t for me. I knew I had to find my passion and do what made me happy.”

