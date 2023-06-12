Black Business: My Mamas Bundt Cakes 

Cedric Ruffin

Meet Cedric Ruffin, the owner of My Mamas Bundt Cakes. During the pandemic when physical gatherings were restricted, Cedric and his family stayed connected by preparing plates of food to drop off at each family member’s doorstep. Cedric took charge of the desserts. Encouraged, Cedric decided to expand his vision and that’s how My Mamas Bundt Cakes came to be born.

Visit https://mymamasbundtcakes.com/ to explore their selection of full-sized and mini bundt cakes. Give them a call at 214-878-1249 and let Ruffin’s creations bring joy and flavor to your day.

To stay connected to My Mamas Bundt Cakes, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @mymamasbundtcakes.