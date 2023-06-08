Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Toyia Marie Haggerty

May 31, 1978 – May 29, 2023

Published

Toyia Marie Haggerty

Charles Miller & Dorothy Haggerty (Charles Williams) celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Toyia Marie Haggerty.  She was born May 31, 1978.

Toyia attended school in Marshall, Texas where she graduated in 1997.  She moved to Dallas, TX where she received her degree in Computer Science at El Centro Community College.

Toyia was a loving, caring, and Godly young lady.  She had a heart of gold and would give her last to anyone that  was in need.  While here on earth she loved spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memories, mother, Dorothy Haggerty-Williams and Charles Williams, along with Charles Miller, daughter Marie Waters; brother Michael Haggerty (Chuntae), a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Reverend Byrd Lowe, Jr. Reverend Byrd Lowe, Jr.

Obits

Reverend Byrd Lowe, Jr.

May 4, 1926 - May 27, 2023

2 days ago
Annie Brown Annie Brown

Obits

Annie Brown

February 12, 1935 ~ May 14, 2023

3 days ago
Rachel Ezell Rachel Ezell

Obits

Rachel Ezell

June 18, 1955 ~ May 18, 2023

4 days ago
Oliver Thompson Oliver Thompson

Obits

Oliver Thompson

November 27, 1956 - May 31, 2023

4 days ago
Advertisement