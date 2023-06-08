Charles Miller & Dorothy Haggerty (Charles Williams) celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Toyia Marie Haggerty. She was born May 31, 1978.

Toyia attended school in Marshall, Texas where she graduated in 1997. She moved to Dallas, TX where she received her degree in Computer Science at El Centro Community College.

Toyia was a loving, caring, and Godly young lady. She had a heart of gold and would give her last to anyone that was in need. While here on earth she loved spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memories, mother, Dorothy Haggerty-Williams and Charles Williams, along with Charles Miller, daughter Marie Waters; brother Michael Haggerty (Chuntae), a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

