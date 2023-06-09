BIG MAMA SAID: It’s Not About What You Have But How You Use Your Voice

Today, I am certain that Lucille “Big Mama” Allen’s playbook would place her in the White House as a domestic policy specialist in the United States G.A.D. (Grand Angel Division). When I pull any Lucille “Big Mama” Allen rules from her God-driven and God-inspired vocal ledger, I am guaranteed to influence someone else and definitely pass on wisdom from Big Mama that came to me on the back porch at a time when I had no clue how wise the statement was at the time! She had skin in the game.

“Big Mama just spoke her truth as a Black woman in the voice that would begin with love and leave with a lesson for life. Her lessons became part of our lifetime legacies.

She taught me how to find knowledge, recognize the good and celebrate life. Her most important request from her came as a Lucille “Big Mama” Allen’s grace and mercy statement. She said, “God gives us all a pulpit, mine is just the front porch.” She had a mighty pulpit for sure!

I am reminded of when I worked on the Essence on Tour junket. I managed multiple sites for the vulnerable communications brand and I had the God blessed pleasure of working with Essence Editor-in-Chief, Susan Taylor, who I got to know because of my relationship with the Dallas’ beloved Emma Rodgers of Black Images Bookstore and Sharon Wynne, National Events Manager at Black Enterprise but then Essence Tour manager.

I remember Susan telling everyone, “You (us/consumers) have to change and redirect companies to the AD pages in the magazine.” She stood in a Los Angeles bookstore during our tour and said, “Think about it. We all use Maybelline but are they advertising in our publications and supporting our stores?”

Susan told the audiences “Just as our churches have pulpits so do all of us, Essence readers have given me a powerful pulpit. I’m a doer, a worker. What’s important to me is my integrity, contributing to the larger good and my family and to moving our people forward.”

Big Mama, I get it.

Big Mama was telling me the same thing! Oh My! What is my pulpit? City Men Cook is my voice!

City Men Cook is entering its 23rd year of transforming the celebration of Father’s Day into a meaningful movement of the way the world views men in relationship to their families and community. High profile DFW leadership, business owners, celebrities, fathers, mentors, and families donate their name and time to the event. Mentors, fathers, leaders and all men in the community cook their favorite dishes and all proceeds go to local charities in Dallas. The event has youth activities, entertainment. Black and Brown men have participated in City Men cook since its inception, please check the video https://youtu.be/4_yAG31goCY and join

us for the largest Sunday Dinner in North Texas.

Celebrate this newspaper! It has a pulpit and you are the congregation. Advertise, read and share. Join me on the Red Carpet at City Men Cook, June 18, 2023

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org