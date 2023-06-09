Black Business: Positive Touch Therapy, LLC

Positive Touch Therapy, LLC provides a unique massage experience and is owned by Yvette Ward, a local massage therapist in DFW. At Positive Touch Therapy, your well-being takes center stage as the dedicated team of massage therapists prioritize giving you a massage to promote your well-being by relaxing your mind, releasing stress and anxiety, and renewing your body naturally. Check out the website to book online. All services are by appointment only. Open Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday. You will find them in Duncanville at 210B S Cedar Ridge Dr. Ste. 101A, (469) 386-8446, https://yvetteward.com.