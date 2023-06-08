Black Business: Bleu Reign Shin Spa

Bleu Reign Skin Spa invites you to a uniquely personalized and luxurious self-care experience. Irtashia Horn created Bleu Reign with a goal of not only providing clients with top-notch services but also educating them on how to maintain radiant skin at home between treatments. The spa also provides an array of products and kits to take home for use. Visit the website to explore all the services that are offered.

You will find them in Arlington, 1201 N. Watson Rd. Suite 162, 817- 689-6353 or email: Spainfo@bleureignskin.com. https://www.bleureignskin.com/