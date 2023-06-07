HOW PURCHASING A STAKE IN THE MIAMI DOLPHINS STARTED VENUS AND SERENA WILLIAMS’ OWNERSHIP JOURNEY

Serena and Venus Williams at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Sharelle Burt

Back in 2009, Venus and Serena Williams purchased a stake in the Miami Dolphins. Fourteen years later, according to Forbes, the NFL franchise is worth $4.6 billion as of 2022.

The tennis superstar sisters are the first female African Americans to hold an ownership stake in an NFL franchise. At the height of the historic transaction, both expressed how important the purchase was for them, having ties to the south Florida city. “Having spent so much of my childhood in the area, being involved with a staple of Miami culture is a huge honor,” Serena said, speaking to People. We look forward to many championships and much success together with the Miami Dolphins.”

Venus said she too was “honored to be a partner in the Miami Dolphins franchise” and thanked owner Stephen Ross.

Being franchise part owners set the duo up for success in their ownership and creative journeys. Venus has numerous businesses including the clothing line Eleven by Venus Williams, a plant-based superfood nutrition company called Happy Viking, and a sunscreen line. She and artist Adam Pendleton co-curated an art auction earlier this year in a successful effort to preserve and restore singer Nina Simone’s North Carolina childhood home.

As for Serena, there is plenty to keep her busy during retired life. The soon-to-be mother of two has Will Perform, her wellness brand, as well as 926 Productions, a multimedia company aimed at amplifying women and diverse storytellers. Announced in March, the company has already scored a first-look TV deal at Amazon Studios. “I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms,” Williams said.

On top of that, Venus and Serena are teaming up with Oscar-winning actor Will Smith once again to produce a sports documentary about the events surrounding the 1971 Women’s World Cup of soccer.