MY TRUTH: We love you Demond!

I remember writing about Demond Fernandez when I heard that he was leaving Houston to come to Dallas for a reporter position at WFAA-TV 8.

One of the most commented on posts of the year for me, folks in Houston let me know that they were not pleased that he was leaving. Many talked about his character and his journalism.

Sure they wished him well, but they were not happy to see him go.

Fast-forward to today, Dallas is in the same position.

Which brings me to my truth.

Demond is moving to another market where his many skills will be appreciated, utilized, enhanced and celebrated.

He will be sitting at the anchor desk, doing something he is well prepared for and deserving of.

I told Demond that I hoped he would still be reporting because he is an outstanding, highly-regarded, award-winning journalist whose skills would be invaluable in any newsroom.

His new employers agree so he will be reporting as well.

More importantly, he has an impeccable work ethic. He doesn’t wait until there is a story to visit certain areas of a city. When he arrived in Dallas, the Baltimore native put his boots on the ground, exploring the entire D/FW Metroplex. He wanted to delve into the culture, meet and understand the citizens and learn about all communities.

A long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Demond is a member of the D/FW Association of Black Journalists.

The University of Maryland-College Park alum devoted countless hours to community organizations, programs and activities.

When you get a good thing, you want to hold on to it. Sometimes you have to let go,

Demond is going to be alright. He’s a pro. And did I mention the man can sing!

We wish him well and will show love on Thursday, June 8 at 6p.m. at 413 Kitchen and Sports Lounge in Lewisville.

He deserves our love. He’s the type of guy you love to see coming and hate to see leaving.

If we could all be that way!