Superb Woman: GAYNELL POTTS

Gaynell Potts attended Business Magnet Center in Dallas ISD. Now everyone can’t be in business but Gaynell could give lessons for those who need to learn the importance of quality goods and services and excellent customer service. Gaynell is the owner of Dianne’s Designs. She’s always smiling and makes customers feel valued. People talk about Gaynell’s beautiful spirit because she is always uplifting others and providing a source of inspiration and encouragement. She believes in blessing others and that is a special attribute worth celebrating!
