Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: GAYNELL POTTS

Published

GAYNELL POTTS

Gaynell Potts attended Business Magnet Center in Dallas ISD. Now everyone can’t be in business but Gaynell could give lessons for those who need to learn the importance of quality goods and services and excellent customer service. Gaynell is the owner of Dianne’s Designs. She’s always smiling and makes customers feel valued. People talk about Gaynell’s beautiful spirit because she is always uplifting others and providing a source of inspiration and encouragement. She believes in blessing others and that is a special attribute worth celebrating!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Michelle Coleman Michelle Coleman

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Michelle Coleman

Happy describes Michelle Coleman and she brings joy into the lives of so many! This wife, mother, and grandmother is happy about life as...

2 days ago
Marion-Ware Forbes Marion-Ware Forbes

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Marion-Ware Forbes

Hailing from Chicago, Marion-Ware Forbes is in the Metroplex making hair beautiful as the owner of Forbes Co. Hair Salon. She’s so good that...

3 days ago
Pebelock Anderson Pebelock Anderson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Pebelock Anderson

Pebelock Anderson is a residential surveyor at Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Residential Surveyor at Hassan Himalayan Salt Craft. She was also...

4 days ago
Marsha Thornton Marsha Thornton

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Marsha Thornton

Received a BBA Degree in Finance and MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce, studied Human Dimensions of Organizations (HDO), Certificate of Strategic Leadership...

5 days ago
Advertisement