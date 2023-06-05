Connect with us

Rachel Ezell

June 18, 1955 ~ May 18, 2023

Rachel Ezell

Born to Kesler & Clarice Giles, June 18, 1955 and raised in Aberdeen, MD; Rachel Lorraine Giles Ezell was one of twelve siblings. Sixth born between her parents and the second girl, Rachel was the bridge between the first and the last of her siblings. Rachel is a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband of forty seven years, Robert Eugene Ezell and their five children: Rachel, Chelby, Gabrielle, Alexandria and Jonathan, and her twelve grandchildren.

Majoring in English and with a minor in History, Rachel graduated with her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bishop College in Dallas, TX in 1977. One of her passions was her love for art. She had an uncanny ability to take a blank canvas and tell a beautiful story, much like the life she made for herself.

