Black Business: Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food

Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food is owned by Chef Kevin Winston nestled in Oak Cliff. Chef Kevin is rethinking classic Southern food. What’s remarkable about the dishes at Kendall Karsen’s is their confidence. The no baked ribs meat falls off the bone. The greens are seasoned to perfection. The outstanding hospitality of this ultra-friendly team serves a community that keeps them coming back.

3939 S. Polk St., #305 Dallas, 214-376-2171, Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 12-8 p.m.; Sunday 12-7 p.m. Call make your order, pay, and pick up your order.

Follow Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food on Facebook and Instagram @kendallkarsensupscale)