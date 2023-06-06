Glass Manufacturing Facility to bring Jobs to Ferris

FERRIS – On the heels of a $35 million residential development set to begin construction next spring on 11 acres in the City of Ferris,an additional commercial development has also been secured, which will bring at least 50 new jobs to the city.

Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams has confirmed the development of the 80,000-square-foot glass manufacturing facility, which will be located in the 700 block of Interstate 45 South in the city.

Secured late last week, the glass manufacturing facility will not only create new jobs, but will add millions in property value, and spur further economic development in the city and region.

Contemporary Glass Tempering, LLC., has filed the necessary application with the City of Ferris to construct a multi-million-dollar facility in Ferris along the Interstate 45 corridor. The facility will be in the 700 block of Interstate 45 South in Ferris. Construction is expected to begin in the next several months upon completion will employ approximately 50 people.

“The City of Ferris and Contemporary Glass Tempering, LLC., have been working together for some time to reach this point and we are excited to have Don and his company come to Ferris,” said Williams. “The addition of Contemporary Glass Tempering is in line with the strategic plan of the City of Ferris and our goal to cultivate an environment conducive to strong and sustainable economic development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Contemporary Glass Tempering also has facilities in New Braunfels and Houston, the Ferris facility will be the largest of the three when complete and owner Donald Wooten expressed strong thanks to Williams for helping facilitate the project’s new location overall.

Cities such as Ferris straddling both southern Dallas and Ellis County have seen a spike in growth over the past year and currently the region around I-45 has seen around 17 million-square-feet being developed in early 2023.

“The addition of Contemporary Glass Tempering and their facility improves our tax base, adds well-paying jobs to our local economy, and continues to show how Ferris is Distinct by Design,” Williams concluded.