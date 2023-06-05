Oliver Thompson

Oliver Earl Thompson passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023. Oliver, also affectionately known as Pops, Old Man, and Punkin Earl, was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 27, 1956. He received an Associate’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mr. Thompson started his career in the military. Once leaving the military, Mr. Thompson spent time in both the Dallas/Fort Worth and Mississippi areas. He later made his final home in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he worked in various positions in the warehousing/servicing industries. His final position of employment was with Crown Lift Trucks. Oliver was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

He loved all things Dallas Cowboys, great steaks, spending time listening to ole school music and smoking premium cigars.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Lee Thompson. Oliver leaves behind a wife, Kimberly James-Thompson, two daughters, Olivia Rochelle Thompson and Amber Thompson, stepsons, Mike Barrett (Farrah) and Zion James. Oliver also had nine grandchildren: Kenny Nivar, Julian Nivar, Aniya Garcia, Madison Mcneely, Peyton McGuffey, Paxton Mose, Mikal Barrett, Brendon Barrett, Jayce Barrett, great-grand child Giani Ace Nivar, and unborn great-grandchild, Baby Davenport. Additionally, Oliver was survived by his brothers and sisters: Billy Ray (Sarah), Willie Richard, Darryl Andrew (Laura), William Tyrone, Mavis Greene, Keisha T. Reynolds, Alexis (Venessa), Lakeisha, and Ioshia, Katina and Gloria Holmes. Oliver leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.