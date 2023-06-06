Black Business: Shoagies

Shoagies serves Chicago Authentic Style Foods & Hoagies. Their original recipes are authentic, their homemade flavors are hand-blended seasoning and spices are just some of Shoagies key ingredients.

They locally source the vegetables and import their specialty items from Chicago. They don’t cut corners when it comes to bringing that Chi-Town flavor that we all know and love. They have fast delivery requests for your orders up to 72 hours in advance. Check out their menu on the website.

https://www.shoagies.com/ 5121 Collin McKinney Parkway, Suite 200 McKinney, 214-842-8448. Hours Sun & Mon Closed, Tue-Thu 12 to 8 pm, Fri 12 to 9 pm, sat 2 to 10 pm.