Superb Woman: Michelle Coleman

Happy describes Michelle Coleman and she brings joy into the lives of so many! This wife, mother, and grandmother is happy about life as a retiree, and she is enjoying many blessings. Her hometown is Tyler, TX and Michelle went to Bishop Dunne Catholic School, then studied Speech communications/Theater at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) and then received her Master of Fine Arts degree from Trinity University. A former Dallas ISD Teacher, she was the educator that students remember because of her caring and attentiveness as she encouraged them to give and do their best. She also filled them with positive affirmations, telling them to dream big! She’s a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, for more than 50 years!