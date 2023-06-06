Superb Woman: Michelle Coleman

Happy describes Michelle Coleman and she brings joy into the lives of so many! This wife, mother, and grandmother is happy about life as a retiree, and she is enjoying many blessings. Her hometown is Tyler, TX and Michelle went to Bishop Dunne Catholic School, then studied Speech communications/Theater at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) and then received her Master of Fine Arts degree from Trinity University. A former Dallas ISD Teacher, she was the educator that students remember because of her caring and attentiveness as she encouraged them to give and do their best. She also filled them with positive affirmations, telling them to dream big! She’s a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, for more than 50 years!
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Hailing from Chicago, Marion-Ware Forbes is in the Metroplex making hair beautiful as the owner of Forbes Co. Hair Salon. She’s so good that...
Superb Woman
Pebelock Anderson is a residential surveyor at Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Residential Surveyor at Hassan Himalayan Salt Craft. She was also...
Superb Woman
Received a BBA Degree in Finance and MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce, studied Human Dimensions of Organizations (HDO), Certificate of Strategic Leadership...
Superb Woman
Hailing from Cleveland Heights, OH, where she graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Sonya Swanson is an alum of Florida A&M University, where she...