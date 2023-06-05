Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

A Climate In Crisis

Published

By Marc H. Morial

Climate change
Climate change can contribute to decreased air quality, exacerbating respiratory diseases such as asthma. / Courtesy of Michigan Radio

“There’s one issue that will define the contours of this century more dramatically than any other, and that is the urgent threat of a changing climate.” — Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States

When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, the city’s Black neighborhoods bore the brunt of the storm. Twelve years later, the Black districts of Houston were devastated by the full force of Hurricane Harvey. In both cases, these natural disasters exacerbated issues in neighborhoods that were already struggling. For years, communities of color have had to struggle through the everlasting effects of structural racism, the legacy of enslavement and socioeconomic factors like redlining, segregation, and poverty, without considering that climate change is likely to exacerbate these existing racial disparities.

The most severe harms from climate change fall disproportionately upon underserved communities that are least able to prepare for, and recover from, heat waves, poor air quality, flooding and other impacts. As a result, they are at higher risk of climate-related health issues including respiratory and cardiovascular disease, heat stroke and cancer.

Climate change and racism are arguably two of the biggest challenges of the 21st century, which proves that this problem is systemic. When racism is systemic, it can operate without obvious intent. So, how does one address systemic problems?

ADVERTISEMENT

With systemic and equitable solutions.

In April, the National Urban League released its 47th State of Black America report, “Democracy in Peril: Confronting the Threat Within,” where ACORE, our nation’s foremost experts on environmental justice, energy policy, renewable energy, and civil rights, examine the past and present impacts of fossil fuel and other pollution on Black, Brown, and underserved communities, and illustrate a realistic path forward toward realizing a truly just and equitable clean energy future.

This future is defined by American-made renewable energy.

With the billions of dollars American companies plan to invest in new wind, solar and battery storage projects, this will greatly improve air and water quality, lower electrical bills, and create new career opportunities – all factors that will greatly improve the quality of life of the nation’s most underserved communities.

The National Urban League has taken its own steps to prepare Black communities for a renewable future. Our Chicago Urban League affiliate created a Solar Energy Jobs Training Program where they utilize classroom trainings and hands-on lab activities to prepare students for work in the solar industry. They also conduct a Solar Sales and Finance course that covers the most critical concepts in evaluating a renewable energy project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Urban League wants to see Black businesses and workers participate in the economic opportunity that renewable energy investments are creating. As the eminent threats of climate change continues to loom, we can no longer afford to ignore it. We have an opportunity to realize the clean energy transition in a way that creates a more inclusive and equitable economy, but we need to implement bold and innovative ideas to be part of it.

Morial is president/CEO of the National Urban League.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Booker Daniels Booker Daniels

Health & Fitness

CDC addresses heart disease risk factors in Blacks

By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Team Heart diseases are the leading cause of death in America and one person dies every 34 seconds...

May 4, 2023
Scene Scene

News

Biden signs executive order establishing office of environmental justice

By Stacy M. Brown President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to expand on his administration’s environmental justice goals, which include delivering clean air...

May 1, 2023
Gun Violence Gun Violence

Editorial

TO BE EQUAL: Link Between Racism and Gun Violence

By Marc Morial “We won’t be bent, we won’t be bowed, and we won’t be ordered to ignore the hearts and minds of the...

April 29, 2023
BEN JEALOUS BEN JEALOUS

Editorial

No Time to Forget the Gulf Coast

How long do you think it would take to overlook the worst offshore oil spill in history

April 23, 2023
Advertisement