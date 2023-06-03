Erwin ‘Chuck’ Norris

It is with a completely broken heart & unending sadness, that we announce that, Mr. Erwin Norris, known as ‘Chuck,’ passed on May 30,2023 & enlisted in the service of our all mighty Father!

Most of you didn’t know he was sick and were surprised by the news, but he was a very private man & chose to face this with just a few people by his side. He never wanted to be defined by his illness.

Erwin was taken to Medical City Arlington (MCA) ER on April 17, 2023 with a variety of symptoms. On May 6, 2023 he was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Esophageal, Colon/Rectal cancer with no clear primary source. He made a decision to fight to the end. With stays at MCA & Arlington Memorial, the Hospital Teams and Texas Oncology provided absolutely unbelievable compassion & care.

Unfortunately the cancer, round(s) of chemo, pneumonia & more were too much for this Retired MSGT. Chuck was transferred to Hospice care on May 30th where he passed late the same day. He was given an incredible FINAL SALUTE as he left the hospital grounds.

So now that you know the story, please allow us to share in moments about the man!

ADVERTISEMENT

He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was the baby of 16! And definitely loved by all. My father had an incredible family, Betty Nevis, Billy Norris Sr., Mary Bell, Gaylen (Tutu), Rayford, Aileen, Ethel, Hazel & more! They shared crazy, crazy adventures, laughter & love. While in high school my dad followed in the family legacy & also won a State Title in Football as the QB. He also met his later wife, Margienetta Norris.

As Mr. Norris, started his college career, war erupted, and everyone had to pick a place. He enlisted in the Air Force right ahead of the draft, and began his military career as a Fireman on the flight line of the AF airfields. He would enjoy great travels & many adventures for 11 years, 8 months doing this work. During this time, he married Ms. Roberts & had two amazing daughters, Kimberly Norris Elliott & Tiffanie Lynne Jackson.

His travels took him everywhere, he still found time to enjoy & teach his girls every single sport there was; from soccer, to softball, football, basketball, track, volleyball, hockey & even tennis.

He made a transition in the military to Management & Manpower. We called him the Order Master (cause he decided who, what & when guys/girls got deployed or new duty stations). This awesome new role took him to S. Korea more than 5 times & earned him the nickname Chumbiggee. He served another 11 years and 4 months in this role. He was also a Mason & went back to school to get his undergraduate & other specialty degrees.

Then after 23 years & a title of MSGT, he was honorably discharged and retired from military active duty. But the service didn’t stop, as his post-retirement roles included being Texas Workforce Commission Veteran Representative for the State of TX & for the IRS.

ADVERTISEMENT

But his heart was always with his first love of sports! He got his heart fulfillment when he joined the Texas Rangers Field Security Team. You could find him behind first base side by the dugout or on the field. That job landed many behind the scene looks with Nolan Ryan, Pudge Rodriguez, An All Star game close up & an A-Rod bat to the head (no permanent injuries). He was also set up to do Security for the Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys Suites (old Stadium).

When he retired from the state, he was able to spent more time traveling with his sisters & brothers, his grandson & friends! If you were lucky enough to know him, you know he loved a cold beer with his friends and family.

Mostly, we want everyone to know our father, the mentor, friend & hero was really, really cool! He would look at you with a stern face but a joyful heart! He loved & believed in his girls, grandson & nieces & nephews like our #1 Fans!!! He just LOVED so hard. You could never ever disappoint him. Rest gentle giant, you were AWESOME.