Superb Woman: Marion-Ware Forbes

Hailing from Chicago, Marion-Ware Forbes is in the Metroplex making hair beautiful as the owner of Forbes Co. Hair Salon. She’s so good that sometimes she has to hop on a plane and respond to a clientele that wants the best! Yes, she is the best at taking care of your hair and she cares about her customers. This wife, mother and grandmother always looks fabulous and she is a songbird who got her start in the church choir and has gone on to sing at the legendary Cotton Club, the DuSable Museum, the Healthy Living Expo with Dick Gregory and alongside Bernie Mac at Milt Trenier’s. Check out her latest hit, Selfish Love. Marion also has a testimony, because she is a survivor