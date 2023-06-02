Carzie Adams, Jr. gracefully entered this world on June 28, 1942, in Marshall, Texas, to Willia Faye and Carzie Adams, Sr. From an early age, Carzie dedicated himself to a life of faith, embracing Christianity and receiving his baptism at Galilee Baptist Church in Marshall, under the guidance of Reverend Willie James Calvin.

Upon graduating from H.B. Pemberton High School at the tender age of 18, Carzie proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He embarked on the U.S.S. Whetstone, diligently fulfilling his duties as a Fireman. The Navy provided him with valuable experiences and lifelong friendships.

It was during his post-Navy days that Carzie’s path intersected with his soulmate, Mary J. Taylor. Their love story unfolded beautifully, culminating in their joyful union on June 18, 1966. Together, they welcomed the blessing of a son named Rance J. Adams into their lives.

Seeking to broaden his horizons, Carzie pursued further education at El Centro Community College in Dallas, specializing in Electronics. His determination and commitment led him to obtain a degree him for a successful career.

Carzie and Mary exemplified a life of service and dedication within the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church for many years. They stood together, supporting their church community and sharing their unwavering faith.

In 2005, Carzie retired from his employment with the United States Postal Service, marking the end of a fulfilling professional journey. His diligence, , caring nature, and exceptional abilities left an indelible mark on those he worked alongside.

Carzie’s love knew no bounds as he generously bestowed it upon his family and others. Above all., he held an unshakeable devotion to God and his church family. Carzie found purpose in his service to the church, actively participating in brotherhood, teaching Sunday school, and lending his harmonious voice to the Haven of Rest Choir.

With an eye for style, Carzie developed a fondness for the leather jackets, even though they remained beyond his financial reach. Undeterred, he employed his boundless creativity to craft his own unique leather jackets, showcasing his resourcefulness and ingenuity. Additionally, he derived immense joy from coaching his beloved son Rance in soccer, basketball, and baseball, leaving and enduring impact on his son’s athletic pursuits. Carzie’s presence was a constant source of support at Rance’s school, where he selflessly served as a devoted parent-teacher supporter throughout his educational journey. Furthermore, Carzie’s exceptional organizational skills were evident in his indispensable contributions to the planning of his class reunions for Pemberton High School, earning him widespread recognition.

Carzie was preceded in death by his beloved father, Carzie Adams, Sr., his cherished mother, Willia Faye Adams, his dear sister, Val Devers, and his two brothers, Kenneth Adams and Rickey Adams.

Carzie leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, treasured by his adoring wife of 56 years, Mary Taylor Adams. Their union stands as a testament to unwavering commitment and devotion. Carzie’s loving spirit lives on through his beloved son, Rance Adams, who carries his father’s strength and values forward. Additionally, his memory will be forever enshrined in the heart of his granddaughter, Tyler Adams.

Carzie’s presence will be profoundly missed by his siblings, Ronnetta Randall (Frank) and Linda Jackson, as well as his godson, Benny R. Johnson Jr. (Monica), goddaughter, Shenay Johnson, and granddaughter, Kylie Johnson. He also leaves behind numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-inlaw, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.