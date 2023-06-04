Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: J & S Catfish

Published

J & S Catfish

J & S Catfish is located in Oak Cliff. The fish is actual USDA catfish, as they’re next door to a fish market. The orders are made fresh to order and are always piping hot when you arrive. One customer said, “The flavors on the catfish are so good, it’ll have you craving for more and asking yourself “Why didn’t order more?” Their service is good. Just drive up call in order give your parking number and they will bring the food out to you. They also, have delivery options. If your mouth is watering and you want real catfish to go stop by J & S Catfish at 4831 S. Lancaster Road, 214-376-4110.

Follow them on Facebook @jscatfish

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Defiant Dreamer Creative Agency Defiant Dreamer Creative Agency

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Defiant Dreamer Creative Agency

Defiant Dreamer is a full-service creative agency that can provide innovative and effective solutions to businesses. They specialize in creating engaging websites as well...

1 day ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Dream Tummy

What’s so great about Dream Tummy? Dream Tummy helps to strengthen the immune system, is guaranteed to lose inches off your waist, and is...

3 days ago
Hair Slayed Hair Slayed

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Hair Slayed By The Gods

Hair Slayed by the Gods’ beauty stop where you can shop an amazing selection of high quality, yet-affordable wigs. But, don’t mistake them with...

4 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Cole’s Custom Cheesecakes

Cole Jones is the owner and baker of Cole’s Custom Cheesecakes. Cole has spent the last decade teaching, coaching, and mentoring leaders across the...

5 days ago
Advertisement