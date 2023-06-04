Black Business: J & S Catfish

J & S Catfish is located in Oak Cliff. The fish is actual USDA catfish, as they’re next door to a fish market. The orders are made fresh to order and are always piping hot when you arrive. One customer said, “The flavors on the catfish are so good, it’ll have you craving for more and asking yourself “Why didn’t order more?” Their service is good. Just drive up call in order give your parking number and they will bring the food out to you. They also, have delivery options. If your mouth is watering and you want real catfish to go stop by J & S Catfish at 4831 S. Lancaster Road, 214-376-4110.

Follow them on Facebook @jscatfish