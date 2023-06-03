Superb Woman: Marsha Thornton

Received a BBA Degree in Finance and MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce, studied Human Dimensions of Organizations (HDO), Certificate of Strategic Leadership at The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Dispute Resolution from Southern Methodist. She has spent almost two decades at AT&T where she is the Director of Financial Analysis. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Marsha is a consummate professional. She is meticulous, methodical and practices the highest ethical standards. A born leader, Marsha is no-nonsense. She’s that person you want on your team if you are about taking care of business.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Pebelock Anderson is a residential surveyor at Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Residential Surveyor at Hassan Himalayan Salt Craft. She was also...
Superb Woman
Hailing from Cleveland Heights, OH, where she graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Sonya Swanson is an alum of Florida A&M University, where she...
Superb Woman
Baltimore’s Rev. Frances “Toni” Murphy Draper is great-granddaughter of the AFRO Newspaper founder and granddaughter of a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority founder, of which...
Superb Woman
Avis Sauls is the Artistic Director at Essence Dance Arts Academy. She was also the Dance Director at Cedar Hill ISD and Drill Team...