Superb Woman: Marsha Thornton

Received a BBA Degree in Finance and MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce, studied Human Dimensions of Organizations (HDO), Certificate of Strategic Leadership at The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Dispute Resolution from Southern Methodist. She has spent almost two decades at AT&T where she is the Director of Financial Analysis. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Marsha is a consummate professional. She is meticulous, methodical and practices the highest ethical standards. A born leader, Marsha is no-nonsense. She’s that person you want on your team if you are about taking care of business.