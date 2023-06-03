Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coleman elected President of STN

Published

From Staff Reports

Eva D. Coleman
Eva D. Coleman

Student Television Network is pleased to announce that Eva D. Coleman will lead the Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 school year beginning in July 1, 2023.

STN would also like to thank outgoing board members for their heartfelt leadership and service they have provided for our staff, teachers and students during their tenure: Paul Kass, Ken Stone, Jim Guarasci, and Alyssa Young. Coleman is a Telly award-winning producer with over 28 years of professional experience in television, radio and newspaper in Dallas-Fort Worth. She is the Lifestyle & Culture editor for I Messenger Media LLC print and online publications (I Messenger / Texas Metro News / Garland Journal), Communications Director for Aubrey Independent School District, a former video production professor for Collin College, and for over a decade, served as Executive Producer of Frisco ISDTV in Frisco, Texas… credited with launching the school district’s first-ever cable television program. She also served as a Social Media Marketing and Photojournalism instructor at Lebanon Trail High School after spending over a decade as Audio/Video Production instructor at the Frisco ISD Career and Technical Education Center. She is the former Executive Producer of Frisco High School’s first-ever television program, RACC-TV, serving in that role and as Broadcast Journalism teacher from 2004-2008. In addition, Eva created and launched Ranger News Network (RNN) at Frisco’s sixth high school, Lone Star, in 2010.

Eva specializes in assisting individuals and entities in effective maximization of content in the digital space. A highly skilled videographer and Apple Certified Trainer for video editing software, Eva also serves as an official media trainer, providing media services, training and branding consultation for various organizations and governmental entities. Eva is also a national award-winning media educator and executive board member. She was named Student Television Network’s (STN) first Teacher of the Year in 2013, the 2019 National Association of Black Journalists’ (NABJ) Journalism Educator of the Year, NABJ’s 2019 National Convention Co-Chair (Miami) and NABJ’s 2018 National Convention Chair (Detroit). She also served as NABJ deputy director for Region VII and V from 2001-2007, NABJ Region III deputy director-west from 2017-2019, and currently serves as NABJ Region III Director and as a faculty member and lead multimedia specialist on NABJ’s High School JSHOP committee. In June 2019, Eva was named to the Student Television Network (STN) Board of Directors. In January 2020, she was appointed to the Collin College Video Production Advisory Board. In 2021, Eva was appointed to the Sam Houston State University Alumni Board of Directors and was elected to the NABJ Board of Directors as Region III Director, representing student and professional chapters across 11 states. Eva was a past-president over two decades ago and currently serves as president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists (DFW/ABJ).

A proud 30-plus year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Eva is a widowed mom to daughters Cecily, age 22 and Evana, age 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Eva Coleman Eva Coleman

News

STN BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECT EVA COLEMAN AS PRESIDENT

Student Television Network is pleased to announce that Eva D. Coleman will lead the Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 school year beginning in...

May 26, 2023
UNT-NABJ past and present group photo UNT-NABJ past and present group photo

Lifestyle

A Mean Green Celebration

UNT's Celebrate Mayborn 2023 shows students the mission and money

April 28, 2023
Matthew Hall, Hannah Waltz, Eva D. Coleman, Jazmyn Ferguson, Martina Van Norden, Leona Allen and Denita Jones after serving as participants during United MegaCare Ministry In Civics launch at The Potter's Hous Matthew Hall, Hannah Waltz, Eva D. Coleman, Jazmyn Ferguson, Martina Van Norden, Leona Allen and Denita Jones after serving as participants during United MegaCare Ministry In Civics launch at The Potter's Hous

Lifestyle

My MIC Sounds Nice, Check One!

United MegaCare’s Ministry In Civics (MIC) launch includes voter education and media

March 27, 2023
Urban Trivia Live Urban Trivia Live

News

Game Night Held in Dallas with Urban Trivia Live

It was definitely game night in Dallas, Texas with a few hundred friends! The creators of the Urban Trivia Game, Darren Anderson

February 6, 2023
Advertisement