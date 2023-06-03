Coleman elected President of STN

From Staff Reports

Eva D. Coleman

Student Television Network is pleased to announce that Eva D. Coleman will lead the Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 school year beginning in July 1, 2023.

STN would also like to thank outgoing board members for their heartfelt leadership and service they have provided for our staff, teachers and students during their tenure: Paul Kass, Ken Stone, Jim Guarasci, and Alyssa Young. Coleman is a Telly award-winning producer with over 28 years of professional experience in television, radio and newspaper in Dallas-Fort Worth. She is the Lifestyle & Culture editor for I Messenger Media LLC print and online publications (I Messenger / Texas Metro News / Garland Journal), Communications Director for Aubrey Independent School District, a former video production professor for Collin College, and for over a decade, served as Executive Producer of Frisco ISDTV in Frisco, Texas… credited with launching the school district’s first-ever cable television program. She also served as a Social Media Marketing and Photojournalism instructor at Lebanon Trail High School after spending over a decade as Audio/Video Production instructor at the Frisco ISD Career and Technical Education Center. She is the former Executive Producer of Frisco High School’s first-ever television program, RACC-TV, serving in that role and as Broadcast Journalism teacher from 2004-2008. In addition, Eva created and launched Ranger News Network (RNN) at Frisco’s sixth high school, Lone Star, in 2010.

Eva specializes in assisting individuals and entities in effective maximization of content in the digital space. A highly skilled videographer and Apple Certified Trainer for video editing software, Eva also serves as an official media trainer, providing media services, training and branding consultation for various organizations and governmental entities. Eva is also a national award-winning media educator and executive board member. She was named Student Television Network’s (STN) first Teacher of the Year in 2013, the 2019 National Association of Black Journalists’ (NABJ) Journalism Educator of the Year, NABJ’s 2019 National Convention Co-Chair (Miami) and NABJ’s 2018 National Convention Chair (Detroit). She also served as NABJ deputy director for Region VII and V from 2001-2007, NABJ Region III deputy director-west from 2017-2019, and currently serves as NABJ Region III Director and as a faculty member and lead multimedia specialist on NABJ’s High School JSHOP committee. In June 2019, Eva was named to the Student Television Network (STN) Board of Directors. In January 2020, she was appointed to the Collin College Video Production Advisory Board. In 2021, Eva was appointed to the Sam Houston State University Alumni Board of Directors and was elected to the NABJ Board of Directors as Region III Director, representing student and professional chapters across 11 states. Eva was a past-president over two decades ago and currently serves as president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists (DFW/ABJ).

A proud 30-plus year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Eva is a widowed mom to daughters Cecily, age 22 and Evana, age 16.

