Obits

Le’Drevion “Richkidd Bobo” Winfield

07/11/2008 – 05/21/2023

Le’Drevion (Bobo), 14, beloved son, brother, and grandson entered into this world on July 11, 2008 in Jackson, MS, to Mrs. Zylka Thompson and Leland Winfield Jr. He was called to his eternal resting place on May 21, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

He attended Leonard Middle School in Fort Worth, Texas. He was an A&B Honor Roll student. He was an all-star athlete who played football, basketball, and also ran track. He also had a love for music, so he joined the school band. “Bobo” was well known in his community for his well-mannered attitude and charming smile. He was loved by family, teachers, coaches, and students.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darryn Gardner; uncle, Jerrie Kency; and a special aunt, Nakia Gardner-Harris.

He leaves to cherish precious memories of him; a loving and devoted mother, Zylka (Gregory) Thompson; a father, Leland Winfield Jr.; sisters, Joniyah Smith, and Breland Shepard; brothers, Dylan Winfield, Jaiyden Hobson; grandmothers, Kerrie (Willie) Jones, Hywatha (Eddie) Johnson; grandfather, Leland Winfield Sr., and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

In this article:,
