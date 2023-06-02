Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Hair Slayed By The Gods

Published

Hair Slayed

Hair Slayed by the Gods’ beauty stop where you can shop an amazing selection of high quality, yet-affordable wigs. But, don’t mistake them with the little old wig shop at the corner. Besides the hundreds of human hair wig styles, they also carry a variety of different hair pieces from lace front wigs, ponytails, and crochet hair. No matter your style, Hair Slayed by the Gods can introduce you to the best hair extensions and wigs online. Check out the reviews, sign up for their newsletter, and shop for your new look.

https://hairslayedbythegods.com/. Follow them on Facebook.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Cole’s Custom Cheesecakes

Cole Jones is the owner and baker of Cole’s Custom Cheesecakes. Cole has spent the last decade teaching, coaching, and mentoring leaders across the...

2 days ago
JOURNEYFIT JOURNEYFIT

Spotlight Story

Black Business: JOURNEYFIT

The reality of fitness is: everyone is on a fitness Journey. You are either: thinking about getting in shape but don’t know where to...

3 days ago
HiRuna Designs HiRuna Designs

Spotlight Story

Black Business: HiRuna Designs

HiRuna Designs is a Black-owned Caribbean-inspired business. Their mission is uncomplicated: to create thoughtful yet impactful skincare inspired by the islands of St. Vincent...

3 days ago
ITSO Vegan ITSO Vegan

Spotlight Story

Black Business: ITSO Vegan

ITSO Vegan is voted #1 in DFW as a vegan restaurant. They are creating vegan cuisines in the style of your favorite dishes. They...

5 days ago
Advertisement